Rockland Trust Co. Sells 5,829 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.