Rockland Trust Co. Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

