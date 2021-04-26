Rogers Communications Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

