Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

