Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

