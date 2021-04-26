Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 310 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

