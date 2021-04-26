Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 2,672 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,769,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $89.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

