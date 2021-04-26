Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys Shares of 9,712 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $157.32 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

