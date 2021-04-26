Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

FB opened at $303.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.56 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

