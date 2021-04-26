Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $389.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $387.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $259.51 and a twelve month high of $389.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

