Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank grew its position in Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.