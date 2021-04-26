Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $1.18 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,744 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

