Rope Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $50.60 or 0.00093729 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $9,691.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00282419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.00990434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00725826 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,010.30 or 1.00036875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

