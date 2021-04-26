Roper Technologies (ROP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) recently:

4/14/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $505.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $505.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

3/23/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

3/17/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $434.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.55 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 340.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

