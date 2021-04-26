Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $146.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.59. 16,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.61.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

