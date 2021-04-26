Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $128.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

