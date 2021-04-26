Roth Capital Begins Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
NYSE:VZIO opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.90.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
