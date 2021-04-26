Roth Capital Boosts Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $57.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $53.20. 22,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,717. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

