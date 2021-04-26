Rotten Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Rotten has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $10,789.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00742149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.07370494 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

