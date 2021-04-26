Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Shares Up 16.1%

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROXG) rose 16.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 3,691,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 791,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

ROXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$828.27 million and a PE ratio of 36.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

