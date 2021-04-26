Royal Bank of Canada Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $165.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.09. 1,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,169. PTC has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,299 shares of company stock worth $4,607,973. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

