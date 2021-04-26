Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $137.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

