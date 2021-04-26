Royal Bank of Canada Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $82.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

NYSE:MS opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

