Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.45.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

