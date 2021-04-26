Royale Finance (ROYA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.78 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00284326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.00996085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00728161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.25 or 1.00134453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

