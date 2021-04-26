RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RPM opened at $94.77 on Monday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.