RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $218.37 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00279980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01008200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00728879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,726.16 or 0.99866913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

