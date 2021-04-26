RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $51,570.01 or 0.96095368 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $69.66 million and approximately $461,418.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002502 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,351 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

