Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 6,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

