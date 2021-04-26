Ruler Protocol Price Tops $222.89 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $222.89 or 0.00418379 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $833,369.96 and approximately $228,505.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.65 or 0.01009217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00728854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,396.83 or 1.00231306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

