Rupiah Token (IDRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.45 million and $1.36 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.00750409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00094746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.00 or 0.07891168 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.