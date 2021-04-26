Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00758318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.39 or 0.07666059 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

