Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.69. 2,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.