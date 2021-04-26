Ryanair (RYAAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/13/2021 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/12/2021 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2021 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2021 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2021 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2021 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ryanair stock opened at $109.33 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 8.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair by 10.1% in the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,885,000 after buying an additional 113,929 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ryanair by 91.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 37.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

