SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00010279 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $109,101.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.65 or 0.01009217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00728854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,396.83 or 1.00231306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 494,737 coins and its circulating supply is 467,595 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

