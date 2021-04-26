SafeInsure Hits Market Capitalization of $396,496.21 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $396,496.21 and $296.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00035233 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002217 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,661,028 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.