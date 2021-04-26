Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 53.6% lower against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $5,144.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 178.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.