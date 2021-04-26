saffron.finance (SFI) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $117.81 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,312.18 or 0.02453557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00065274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00060334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.27 or 0.00742836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.20 or 0.07887344 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,021 coins and its circulating supply is 89,781 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

