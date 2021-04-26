Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

SAGE stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.46. 4,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,408. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,045,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

