Sakura Bloom (SKB) Hits Market Cap of $707,844.81

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $707,844.81 and $11,027.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $739.45 or 0.01377889 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

