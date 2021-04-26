Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) recently:

4/22/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

4/10/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

SLRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 757,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,190. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

