salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $141,594.20 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62.

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23.

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.46. 3,279,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.