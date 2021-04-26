Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFRGY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

