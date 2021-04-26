Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.45

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several research firms recently commented on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

