Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAXPY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

