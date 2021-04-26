Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

