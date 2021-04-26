Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

