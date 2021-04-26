Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.90 and last traded at $161.90. Approximately 2,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 186,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.55.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.