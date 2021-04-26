Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

NYSE SAND opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

