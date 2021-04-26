Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDVKY. UBS Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SDVKY traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

